GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

