Kensington Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,337,000 after buying an additional 591,217 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 799,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 648,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 199,553 shares during the period.

JSI stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

