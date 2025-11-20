Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Announces Earnings Results

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Workspace Group had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 104.45%.

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 377 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £724.80 million, a PE ratio of 134.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 368 and a 52-week high of GBX 569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 500 to GBX 516 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 403 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

