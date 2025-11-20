Quilter Plc Has $2.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $302.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

