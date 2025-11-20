Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,224 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.1%

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

