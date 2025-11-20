Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Sadot Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDOT opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sadot Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Sadot Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

