32,245 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $29,138,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,433,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after acquiring an additional 721,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

