Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,357,000 after acquiring an additional 389,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 833,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares during the period.

Reddit Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RDDT opened at $188.10 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 377,747 shares of company stock worth $83,344,757 in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

