Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.4%
NYSE WSM opened at $174.62 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.94.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
