Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE WSM opened at $174.62 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.