Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.8%

RCL stock opened at $256.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,052,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,877,000 after buying an additional 415,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,317,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,997,000 after buying an additional 284,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

