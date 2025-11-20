Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 302,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sierra Legacy Group bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in IDEX by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 493,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,501 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 53,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

