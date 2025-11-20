EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,659 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $189.71 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.18. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

