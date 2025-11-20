EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

