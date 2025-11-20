26,610 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

