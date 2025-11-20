FY2025 EPS Estimates for Humana Increased by Zacks Research

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $17.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.99. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2027 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.39.

Humana Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of HUM opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.49. Humana has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,040,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Humana by 7,166.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 356.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

