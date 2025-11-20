FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Innventure Issued By Sidoti Csr

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVFree Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innventure in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.55). Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Innventure Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INV opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Innventure has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Innventure by 937.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innventure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Innventure in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innventure by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 380,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 279,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innventure by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innventure

In other news, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,092,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,628,961.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $56,413.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,173,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,211.45. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,081. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

