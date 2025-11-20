Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Director Acquires $11,750.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Director Redd Hugh purchased 1,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 138,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,484.50. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.4%

APLE opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The business had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.51%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

