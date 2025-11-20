EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $202.32 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 499,707 shares of company stock worth $127,140,411 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

