Quilter Plc Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $205,495,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $403.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.12 and its 200-day moving average is $363.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 269.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

