EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,905 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MSCI by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5%

MSCI stock opened at $559.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.