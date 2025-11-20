Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $4,361,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $215.94 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

