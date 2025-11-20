TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 273.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 254,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $542.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

