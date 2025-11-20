TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.16. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

