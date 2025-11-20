TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $293,922,634 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

