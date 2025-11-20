Renaissance Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,372 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $262.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.