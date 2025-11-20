Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,893,727,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cigna Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $294.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.05.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CI opened at $272.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.78. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

