Renaissance Group LLC Sells 544 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.78 and its 200-day moving average is $249.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $259.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.65.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

