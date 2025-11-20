Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelis Insurance worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.32 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelis Insurance

About Fidelis Insurance

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.