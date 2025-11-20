Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $260.17 Million Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $260,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $552,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -54.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

