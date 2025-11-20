Renaissance Group LLC Sells 30,552 Shares of Materialise NV $MTLS

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Materialise by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 207,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,661 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Materialise by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 1.27. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.35 million. Materialise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

