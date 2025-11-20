Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,592,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,617,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 983,774 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Genpact by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after acquiring an additional 927,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 109.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

