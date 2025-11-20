Renaissance Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE ANF opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

