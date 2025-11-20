Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. $RDWR

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Radware worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Radware by 172.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.02 million, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Radware has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.290-0.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Radware from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

