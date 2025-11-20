Renaissance Group LLC Purchases Shares of 50,618 Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $510,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 1.6%

IFS stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $486.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $140,006.25. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,100,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,929,482.05. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.