Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 111,264 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Semrush worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 29.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 366,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Semrush and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

