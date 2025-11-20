Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,727,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 412,718 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $286,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 476,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,609 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,472. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

