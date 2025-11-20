TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 1.12% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,806,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.8%

ARTY stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

