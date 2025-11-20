U.S. Bancorp $USB Position Reduced by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,935,000 after buying an additional 2,038,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after buying an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

