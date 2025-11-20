Saturna Capital Corp Invests $312,000 in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,429,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,301 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 258.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,769,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,187,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,063.4% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 898,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,525,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

