Quilter Plc Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $62,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,918,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $116.96 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

