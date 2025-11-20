Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,101 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 128.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $6,175,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

NYSE:CMI opened at $474.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $484.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.39 and its 200 day moving average is $379.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $16,463,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

