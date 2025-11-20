Saturna Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 183.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $270.30 on Thursday. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $386.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 2.36.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total transaction of $517,084.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,807,385.50. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,957,847.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,213. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

