Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

