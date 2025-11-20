TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 12,850 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 1,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 550,764 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 545,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

