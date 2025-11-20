Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,978 Shares of Western New England Bancorp $WNEB

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Western New England Bancorp worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $44,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,785.16. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

