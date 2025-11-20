Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE KR opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
