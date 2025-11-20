Traub Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $417,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 117.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 191,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 103,714 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 132.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

