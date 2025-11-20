Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.10%.Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amer Sports by 46.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.