Traub Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 418 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,816,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.57 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

