Traub Capital Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Allianz SE boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 180,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

